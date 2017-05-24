Inserra Supermarkets of Mahwah, New Jersey, is bringing locally sourced produce to all of its 22 ShopRite stores this spring and summer.

In New Jersey, the family-owned chain’s 17 ShopRites are located in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties. In New York, the company has five stores in Rockland County.

“Consumers can taste the robust flavors and freshness of produce that was picked that same day or the day before,” said Eric Beelitz, director of produce for Inserra Supermarkets. “That taste is important and, of course, really makes a difference.”

Inserra Supermarkets has a long-standing partnership with Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff, Bergen County’s only produce and poultry farm.

As for organic produce and herbs, Inserra Supermarkets mostly sources those items from Zone 7, a distributor that works with more than 120 regional sustainable farms—primarily in New Jersey and Pennsylvania—52 weeks a year.

The company also partners with Guarino Sons Produce Inc., a family-owned and -operated wholesale produce distributor, and regularly sources produce from Winslow Junction Farm, Scordo Farm, Cassaday Farms, Circle M Farms and Pastore Orchards.

“We have forecasted out our needs with all of our growers and are in constant contact with them,” added Beelitz. “As always, we aim to provide the ‘best of the best’ to our customers at an affordable price point.”

For years, Inserra Supermarkets has sold Abma’s produce in some of its ShopRite locations. This summer, the family-owned chain will increase those offerings, particularly Abma’s sweet corn.

“Abma’s Farm will pick the corn at 4 a.m. and deliver it to our stores the same morning,” said Beelitz. “We did this last year with Abma’s, and our customers couldn’t get enough of it.”