Save Mart Co-President & COO Junqueiro To Retire

After 43 years of service with The Save Mart Cos., Steve Junqueiro plans to will retire on June 1.

Junqueiro’s career with Modesto-based Save Mart began in 1974 as a produce clerk in Tracy, California. With his keen eye for merchandising and operational leadership, he quickly worked his way up through the business. In June 2007, then owner and CEO Bob Piccinini elevated him to EVP. Since then, Junqueiro has remained in executive roles, including president and COO.

“I’m so grateful for the many years of dedication and service that Steve has given to The Save Mart Cos. He’s been an integral part of the company’s success. I wish him all the best during this exciting time in his life,” said CEO Nicole Pesco.

With Junqueiro’s departure, Chris McGarry has been named chief administrative officer, assuming responsibility for the strategy office and strategic execution, human resources, legal and labor relations. Before joining Save Mart, McGarry was with The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. (A&P) for 12 years, lastly as chief administrative officer. McGarry is a seasoned strategic advisor of boards of directors and senior executives with solid results in managing financial, legal, risk, real estate, human resources and other functional areas, according to Save Mart.

Save Mart operates 207 traditional and price-impact stores under the Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx, S-Mart Foods and MaxxValue Foods banners in California and northern Nevada.