Wawa Offers Mobile Ordering Option For Rewards Members

Wawa recently launched a mobile ordering program available to all Wawa Rewards members across the chain’s six-state operating area. The program is available through the Wawa mobile app.

According to a recent survey of Wawa Rewards members, more than 67 percent of respondents said they have ordered or purchased food using their phone within the last month. Wawa says it introduced the mobile ordering option to give customers more flexibility when it comes to placing orders for Wawa foods and drinks.

In addition to mobile ordering, Wawa customers can use the Wawa app to:

• Pay in-store with a registered gift card;

• Sign up for, earn and redeem Wawa Rewards;

• Check hours of operation and find directions to the nearest Wawa;

• Check fuel prices and get real-time fuel prices at Wawa fuel stores; and

• View nutrition information and plan a meal.

Wawa EVP Jim Morey said, “At Wawa, we exist to go beyond filling customer orders to fulfill customers’ lives every day. This new mobile ordering enhancement takes that commitment to the next level. We recognize that our customers are increasingly busy and constantly on the go and, by offering mobile ordering, we will be able to offer a convenience that allows our customers to order wherever they are, at any time they want.”

A chain of more than 750 convenience retail stores (510 offering gasoline), Wawa units are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.