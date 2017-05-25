Kevin Curry is back at Safeway, serving since May 22 as grocery sales manager for the Albertsons-owned chain’s Northern California division.

Curry, with nearly four decades of food industry experience, has worked for a variety of retailers during his career, including Alpha Beta, Lucky, Albertsons, Safeway and Raley’s. He most recently served as Raley’s SVP of sales, marketing, advertising and merchandising.

Curry has held a variety of positions in the retail food industry, including store operations, accounting, warehousing, marketing, sales and merchandising. He worked for Raley’s from 2000-05 and returned in 2012 to his most recent role as SVP, in which he oversaw sales and marketing, margin management, store layouts and advertising. He worked for Safeway from 2006-12 in a variety of positions, including VP and GM for the Main Meals business unit.

According to an internal memo from Josiah Knutsen, Safeway’s SVP of merchandising and marketing, Curry is a “well known and highly regarded retail industry leader with experience in both operations and merchandising and marketing.

“Please join me in welcoming Kevin back to the Northern California division.”

Curry holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and he is the 2016-17 president and chairman of the Western Association of Food Chains.