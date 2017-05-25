J&J Foods Rebranding One Of Its Stores In Gainesville, Georgia

Gainesville, Georgia’s J&J Foods is rebranding one of its stores. The unit at 2500 Limestone Parkway will become The Market on Limestone. A ribbon cutting and open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

According to an invitation, the two-store operator will “unveil a fresh approach to shopping at Gainesville’s newest supermarket.” The open house, which will allow for tours of the store, will last until 6 p.m.

J&J’s other store is located at 1075 Jesse Jewell Parkway SW.

Gainesville is approximately 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.