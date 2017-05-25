SpartanNash Appoints Mahoney President Of Its Military Division

SpartanNash has promoted EVP and Chief Legal Officer Kathy Mahoney to president of the company’s MDV military division, based in Norfolk, Virginia. Her appointment becomes effective May 31. MDV distributes grocery products to U.S. commissaries. Mahoney will continue her responsibilities as SpartanNash EVP and chief legal officer.

Mahoney joined Grand Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash in 2004 and was a member of the executive steering committee that oversaw the integration of Spartan Stores Inc. and Nash Finch Co. in 2013. Throughout her tenure with the company, Mahoney has worked closely with the MDV leadership team to expand the military platform, resulting in the worldwide network the company operates today with its strategic partner Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, according to SpartanNash. She also has played a key role with MDV on numerous projects involving direct contact with leaders within the military resale system.

“Kathy is ideally suited for this expanded role,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Dave Staples. “Her knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to the MDV team, and we are excited to be able to promote from within for this key leadership position.”