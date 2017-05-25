Walmart has unveiled its statewide growth and investment plans for the state of Florida, which will result in an economic impact totaling more than $450 million in 2017-18. In addition, the company has unveiled its 2017 plans for Virginia.

The company’s Florida plans will expand the company’s more than 375-facility footprint in the Sunshine State and build on the continued positive momentum in U.S. sales, customer traffic and customer feedback noted in the company’s most recent earnings report, the retailer says.

Walmart says the positive business climate in Florida has enabled it to create thousands of local jobs, invest millions in infrastructure and test innovative ways to serve its customers. In an effort to continue its growth and investment in the state, Walmart has finalized, or is planning, the following investments across Florida this fiscal year (Feb. 1, 2017-Jan. 31, 2018):

• Open nine new stores across the state, creating more than 800 jobs statewide;

• Execute a multi-million-dollar capital investment plan by remodeling more than 40 locations across the state; and

• In the coming months, the company says it will announce the official grand opening of its 150-acre e-commerce distribution center campus in Davenport, which recently was certified as fully operational.

• Currently employing more than 550 recently hired associates with plans to hire at least 1,000 more over the next year;

• Approximate investment of more than $300 million with two buildings spanning more than 2.2 million s.f.;

• The company also has confirmed plans to break ground later this year on a new distribution center for perishable goods in the city of Cocoa. It plans to employ more than 450 associates once fully operational. The company plans an investment of more than $145 million on the 640,000-s.f. facility.

“This year has been an exciting one for Walmart in Florida, and we’ll build on that momentum as we continue to focus on how to better serve our customers through innovation and investments so they can save both time and money,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, Walmart’s VP and regional GM in North Florida. “We’ve had a sharp focus on making our store experience second to none and our customers are telling us that our plan is working. Our team is energized, and we’re looking forward to exceeding our customer’s expectations for what a great Walmart shopping experience can be like.”

In Virginia…

Walmart plans the following investments in the Old Dominion State this year:

• Open three new stores/clubs across the state creating approximately 700 new jobs statewide; and

• Multi-million-dollar capital investments in improving existing stores/clubs by remodeling more than 18 locations across the state:

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 501 Wal-Mart Drive, Winchester

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 11400 West Broad Street Road, Glen Allen

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 12200 Chattanooga Plaza, Midlothian

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 3500 S Crater Road, Petersburg

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 7530 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 1900 Cunningham Drive, Hampton

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 550 Old Franklin Turnpike, Rocky Mount

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 975 Hilton Heights Road, Charlottesville

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 1800 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 1233 N Lee Highway, Lexington

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 5885 Kingstowne Boulevard, Alexandria

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 13059 Fair Lakes Parkway, Fairfax

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 1126 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 6303 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 116 Lucy Lane, Waynesboro

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 5350 Clearbrook Village Lane, Roanoke

◦ Walmart Supercenter, 17041 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dumfries

Bob Davis is Walmart’s regional manager in Virginia.