BJ’s Wholesale Club Launches B2B Sales Division

BJ’s Wholesale Club has launched its B2B Sales division, offering businesses more value and personalized service for volume orders.

In this new division, BJ’s will offer businesses special volume pricing; easier ordering and pickup; and coordination of multiple pallet, truckload or container orders.

Businesses can purchase through B2B Sales for both individual needs and resale, with a minimum purchase of $5,000.

“BJ’s B2B Sales division minimizes stress and maximizes savings for businesses,” said Mike Leary, SVP of food, sundries and beverages at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “BJ’s leverages its unique buying power to offer the lowest prices possible on grocery and general merchandise items, providing businesses with everything they need at an incredible value.”

Orders are shipped directly to the BJ’s location chosen by the business.

Businesses can save even more through the BJ’s Volume Rewards Program, earning back 1.6 percent of in-Club or BJs.com purchases—with no cap on rewards. Rewards are paid out monthly and applied toward future volume orders.

For smaller orders, BJ’s Wholesale Club offers members shopping options including in-club shopping and Pick Up & Pay Service.

BJ’s partners with P&G on summer gas promotion

In other news, BJ’s said May 25 that it is partnering with Procter & Gamble to help its members stock up and fuel up in time for summer. Members will save 25 cents per gallon when filling their tank at a BJ’s Gas location after purchasing two qualifying P&G items at a BJ’s Wholesale Club location on the same day through July 5.

“We’re committed to offering unbeatable value to our members on everything they need from diapers and paper towels to laundry detergent and fuel,” said Lee Delaney, EVP and chief growth officer at BJ’s. “Summer is a time for families to relax and have fun. That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with P&G to offer our members even more savings, so they can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying the summer.”

Members can save on BJ’s Gas when they shop a wide variety of P&G’s brands, including Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Bounty, Charmin, Head & Shoulders and Gillette. Visit bjs.com/gas for specific products and details.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s operates membership warehouse clubs in the eastern United States. It has 214 clubs and 132 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.

BJ’s sells national brands products as well as its exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats, produce and organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ’s is the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers’ coupons and offers the widest range of payment options.