Key Food Opens New Bell Farms Store In Belleville, New Jersey

Key Food, a chain of independently owned and corporate grocery stores, has opened its newest Bell Farms location in a former Food Basics store in Belleville, New Jersey. To celebrate, the store will host a grand opening celebration at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

The 30,000-s.f. full-service grocery store includes an expanded produce department; a deli section offering a full line of cold cuts, grab-and-go options like hot food, sushi and salads, and a catering menu; a bakery boasting a variety of croissants, pastries, cakes and breads all prepared fresh daily, accompanied by a coffee bar; a seafood department offering live and frozen options and everything in between; a meat department that includes a butcher counter for custom-cut orders; and a large selection of international products.

Senior citizens receive a 5 percent discount from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday each week.

The grand opening celebration on June 1 will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as a “Supermarket Sweep”-style challenge where members of the Chamber of Commerce will have an opportunity fill their carts with products to donate to a charity of their choice.