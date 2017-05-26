PCC Expanding Edmonds Store To Broaden Foodservice Offerings

PCC Natural Market’s Edmonds, Washington, location is undergoing a remodel to include more foodservice offerings. The area’s largest community-owned grocer, PCC has been doing business in Edmonds since 2008.

In addition to a refresh of the space, the store will expand to include a:

• Rotisserie: Brined, seasoned, rubbed and roasted every day in the PCC Kitchen, the meats in the Rotisserie will be sustainably raised and will always include organic rotisserie chickens alongside a rotating menu of other offerings. This will be the second store to feature the PCC Rotisserie, which launched at the Bothell store last summer.

• Taqueria: Edmonds will be the third store to offer the Mexican-style PCC Taqueria, featuring seasoned fillings like pork adobado, beef barbacoa, roasted squash and garbanzos, and chicken verde made with Non-GMO Project Verified chicken. Also on the menu: rice and beans, aguas frescas and freshly prepared salsas.

• Salad Bar: A certified organic retailer, Edmonds PCC will feature a variety of organic, fresh and seasonal produce at its salad bar.

• Soup, Hot Bar & Deli: As with every PCC location, store chefs will make soup, hot entrees and sides, and fresh deli items from scratch on-site each day.

•Café: The Edmonds PCC Café will spotlight freshly baked goods like seasonal galettes and the PCC Crownie—a brownie, chocolate chip cookie hybrid drizzled with caramel. It also will include wheat-free, dairy-free and vegan items, plus coffee and tea drinks made to order.

As with its other locations, PCC says its Edmonds store will continue to celebrate all that is fresh, local, organic, seasonal and sustainable. Highlights include:

• Produce that is locally sourced and 95 percent organic;

• A fresh meat department emphasizing organic or non-GMO chicken, beef and pork;

• Seafood sourced from sustainable fisheries per the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program; and

• An array of natural health and body care products that are among the safest (for skin and the environment) in the nation.

The Edmonds PCC will remain open during construction. The remodel is expected to be complete in July.

Seattle-based PCC operates stores in the cities of Bothell, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland and Redmond. Its six Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Columbia City, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. PCC plans to open new stores in Burien in 2018 and Seattle’s Madison Valley neighborhood in 2019.