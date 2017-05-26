Pit Stop’s Marshall Receives John MacDougall Leadership Award

Case Marshall of Pit Stop Convenience Stores in Weedsport, New York, was honored with the first-ever John MacDougall Leadership Award during the recent New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) Trade Show & Convention.

Named for the late president of Nice N Easy Grocery Shoppes and NYACS’ co-founder, the award was established this year by NYACS in cooperation with the John and Elaine MacDougall Foundation. John’s wife Elaine and two of her daughters were on hand for the presentation. Presenting the award was John MacDougall’s former colleague Peter Tamburro, now with Marcy, New York-based Cliff’s Local Market.

The award is to be presented each year to a leader or a company that best demonstrates the qualities that characterized John MacDougall’s storied career: leadership in the industry, a commitment to relationship building, success in the c-store business and active involvement in NYACS.

Marshall has been on the NYACS Retail Board since 1995. He became its chairman in 2001 at age 30, the youngest chairman in the group’s history. He has served as treasurer since then, chaired the convention committee since 2011 and acted unofficially as “systems analyst” for the NYACS office. He also is an inductee of the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame.

In addition to 18 Pit Stop locations across the Finger Lakes Region, Marshall and his family operate E&V Energy, a heating oil and propane distribution company; Patriot Tank Lines, a petroleum trucking company; and Pyrus Energy, an alternative energy company.