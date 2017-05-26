Ralphs Celebrates Renovated Los Angeles Store

Ralphs officials celebrated the grand reopening of its remodeled and renovated store at 1730 W. Manchester Boulevard in south Los Angeles on May 26. The festivities included speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour of the remodeled store.

The 45,000-s.f. store underwent five months of major renovations. The remodeled store features expanded and upgraded produce, meat, seafood, bakery and deli departments. It also offers a range of fresh, organic and natural products. Other new services include an in-store Starbucks café and a Money Shop offering financial services. The company says that the store is equipped with several environmentally friendly features that contribute to a greener community.

“As the community knows, and we all know, this has been a store that we are thrilled to be at this day. It’s been a long time coming, but we are very honored and thrilled to (be a) part of this very important and vibrant Los Angeles community,” said Kendra Doyel, VP of public relations and government affairs at Ralphs Grocery Co., at the opening. “Our store today is one of the finest supermarkets, I would dare say not just in the Ralphs fleet, but in all of Los Angeles.”