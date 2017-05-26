The Retail Bakers of America (RBA), based in Salisbury, Maryland, recently endorsed consulting firm APPI Energy to reduce and manage electricity and natural gas costs for RBA member companies.

“APPI Energy saves our members valuable time and uses their experience to create budget certainty and cost reduction opportunity,” said RBA President Beth Fahey. “By doing the heavy lifting and vetting all the suppliers out there, APPI Energy allows our members to focus on running their business.”

Walter Moore, president and CEO of APPI, said his company reviews the wide range of energy supplier prices across the country and identifies the lowest prices available among many reliable, competing suppliers.

“Recommendations to RBA members regarding when to buy energy, and which contract length is best, are based on extensive data analytics and 21 years of transaction experience,” said Moore.

This includes evaluation of current supply contracts, proprietary price analytics, energy tariff analysis, regulatory tracking and complete customer service, according to Moore.

Nonprofit RBA was founded in 1918 and works for success of the retail baking industry. The association’s mission is to foster the community of retail bakers by providing a forum for the exchange of industry and business information and to provide consumers with quality bakery foods.