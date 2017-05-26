Roche Bros. Celebrates Milestone With ECOgrade Shopping Bags

Roche Bros. has distributed its five millionth Roche Bros.-branded GXT Green ECOgrade shopping bag. A non-plastic alternative, ECOgrade bags are made from a patented combination of organic material and minerals and are photodegradable. This means that if the bag becomes litter, it will begin to degrade in 20 days and fully degrade within 240 days of exposure to sunlight. ECOgrade bags also can be recycled.

Roche Bros., which operates 20 stores in Boston and eastern Massachusetts, began using the ECOgrade bag in 2016 as an alternative to traditional plastic bags. The grocer steadily has increased use of the bags to offer more customers a sustainable and environmentally responsible way to carry home their groceries.

“We have been pleased with the performance, price and value of the GXT Green ECOgrade bags,’’ said Richard Ordway, Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ director of facilities and maintenance. “They’ve proven to be a key element of our commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, and when customers even notice a difference, we hear consistently how much they like the ECOgrade bags.”

Michael C. Vanin, GXT Green COO and SVP of worldwide sales, said: “To reach the milestone of 5 million bags distributed to satisfied shoppers, and especially with such a respected and admired grocery leader as Roche Bros., is enormously gratifying for GXT Green. We look forward to continuing to educate merchants, shoppers, environmental regulators, and legislators about our proven, dependable, and ecologically responsible alternative to banning or taxing traditional plastic bags.”