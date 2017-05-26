Rochester, New York-based Wegmans Food Markets is offering online celebration cake and cookie cake orders.

Select cakes can be customized, ordered and paid for online with a credit or debit card and a minimum of 24 hours’ notice. Order pickup is available at all Wegmans stores.

“Many customers have asked us for the convenience of online cake orders for special occasions like graduation parties, baby showers and family reunions,” said Wegmans Bakery Business Manager Dan Nick. “We listened and developed a solution to help meet those needs for the cakes our customers order most.”

Options include:

• Cake type and size: Celebration cakes and cookie cakes are offered in quarter, half and full sheets. Celebration cakes also are available in round one- and two-layer 7-inch sizes.

• Flavor: Choose chocolate or vanilla, or a combination of the two.

• Frosting: Choose whipped cream or butter creme, made without any artificial colors.

• Filling: There are nine flavors to choose from, like raspberry, chocolate ganache or fresh fruit.

• Decorations and messages: Add edible balloons or roses and a custom message. An image also can be uploaded on all sheet cake sizes.

When an online order is submitted, the customer receives an email with a confirmation number, store contact information, and when and where the cake will be ready for pickup.

Orders also are accepted by phone or in person at the catering desk or bakery counter.

“We’re happy to introduce this option for those who may prefer to place an order from a computer or mobile device, especially as we head into the peak season for cake requests in late spring and summer,” said Nick.

Not all Wegmans bakery cakes are available to order online. Cupcakes, specialty themes, character kits and Wegmans Ultimate Cakes are not included at this time.