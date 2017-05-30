Kellogg Co. Makes Sales Leadership Appointments

Kellogg Co. has made two sales leadership appointments to “ensure we maintain a competitive advantage in the marketplace and provide best-in-class customer partnership,” according to a letter to the company’s retail partners.

Colleen Flaherty, most recently chief customer officer and global head of sales for toymaker Melissa & Doug, joined Kellogg May 30 as SVP of sales, U.S. Snacks.

Prior to her time at Melissa & Doug, Flaherty spent seven years with Kraft Heinz Co., most recently as VP and GM for national account sales. From 1999-2009, she worked for PepsiCo in multiple sales and category management-related leadership roles. Flaherty began her career with Nestlé USA, where she served more than eight years as category sales development manager.

As U.S. Snacks sales lead, Flaherty succeeds Scott Salmon, who is returning full time to his role as U.S. chief customer officer. A 17-year Kellogg veteran, Salmon has served in a dual role as U.S. chief customer officer and Snacks sales leader since May 2016.

As chief customer officer, Salmon will oversee all aspects of the company’s retail business across the grocery, mass, e-commerce, drug, dollar and discount channels. Additionally, he will lead the KUSA Sales Center of Excellence, which is focused on building capabilities and providing consistent and world-class delivery.

“We are grateful to Scott for stepping in to lead Snacks sales over the past year and playing a critical role in helping to transform our business,” according to the letter from Paul Norman, president of Kellogg North America, and Deanie Elsner, president of U.S. Snacks.