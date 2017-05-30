Lidl Reveals Locations Of First Nine U.S. Stores That Will Open June 15

Lidl will open its first nine U.S. stores in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina at 8 a.m. Thursday, June 15. Each store will kick off a four-day grand opening celebration after a 7:40 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The European grocer’s first U.S. stores will open in:

• Kinston, North Carolina, at 4050 W Vernon Avenue;

• Greenville, North Carolina, at 1800 East Fire Tower Road;

• Sanford, North Carolina, at 3209 NC 87 South;

• Rocky Mount, North Carolina, at 940 N Wesleyan Boulevard;

• Winston-Salem, North Carolina, at 3315 Sides Branch Road;

• Spartanburg, South Carolina, at 8180 Warren H Abernathy Highway;

• Greenville, South Carolina, at 2037 Wade Hampton Boulevard;

• Virginia Beach, Virginia, at 6196 Providence Road; and

• Hampton, Virginia, at 2000 W Mercury Boulevard.

“We cannot wait to open our first U.S. stores and introduce customers to grocery shopping refreshed, retooled and rethought to make life better,” said Brendan Proctor, president and CEO of Lidl U.S. “Every day in our stores, customers will enjoy the smell of Lidl’s freshly baked breads, a selection of sustainable products like our certified fresh and frozen fish, and top-quality wines from around the world available at market-beating prices. Our mission every day is to deliver our customers less complexity, lower prices, better choices and greater confidence.”

Customers at each store will be able to take advantage of “get-them-while-you-can” grand opening special offers, according to Lidl. The first 100 customers to arrive at each location also will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers also can sample a variety of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last. Festivities will continue throughout grand opening weekend with games, activities, prizes and grand opening specials.

