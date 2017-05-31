Baloga To Lead PFMA When McCorkle Steps Down June 30

After 30 years, David McCorkle will step down as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) on June 30. Alex Baloga, VP of external relations, will succeed him, and McCorkle will become an emeritus staff member.

McCorkle joined PFMA in 1982 and served as its executive director, government and public relations director until 1986 when he was appointed president and CEO. Through the years, he worked on issues such as beer and wine sales, cigarette pricing, fuel and item pricing and workers’ compensation reform. He represented the association on the board of trustees for the Food Marketing Institute and the National Grocers Association, and served on the legislative policy committee for the National Association of Convenience Stores.

He also served as chair of Food Industry Association Executives and was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Dairy Stakeholders in 1998. He served as a director and chairman of the organization prior to its merger with The Pennsylvania Center for Dairy Excellence.

Baloga joined PFMA in 2013 as director of government relations. He was promoted to director of government and public relations in 2014 and to VP of external relations in 2015. Prior to that, he worked as regional manager for U.S. Sen. Robert Casey’s office, deputy finance director for Casey’s re-election campaign and served as an associate lobbyist for Greenlee Partners.

The PFMA represents nearly 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,200 stores and employ more than 150,000 Pennsylvania residents.