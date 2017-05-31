BJ’s Appoints New Leaders To Drive Digital Innovation

BJ’s Wholesale Club of Westboro, Massachusetts, has named two new leaders who the company says will drive its “technology roadmap and omnichannel transformation.”

Scott Kessler has been appointed EVP and chief information officer and Rafeh Masood has joined BJ’s as SVP and chief digital officer.

“BJ’s has made rapid progress in our omnichannel initiatives, and I’m pleased to have two new executives of this caliber join our team as we transform our company,” said BJ’s President and CEO Christopher Baldwin. “Both Scott and Rafeh have extensive experience in building teams and delivering the technology and systems that drive growth. They will lead the investment in technology, people and systems as we build the omnichannel and digital platforms that showcase our value and deliver convenience to our members.”

Kessler has extensive experience leading information technology at multi-billion-dollar retailers and e-commerce companies. He has built systems that support rapid sales growth and delivered improvements in IT service and efficiency, according to BJ’s.

Most recently, Kessler was EVP and chief information officer at Belk, a $4 billion department store chain with nearly 300 stores. Prior to that, he was SVP of products technology at GSI Commerce, a global provider of e-commerce and interactive marketing services for some of the world’s leading brands. He also held a leadership position at Accenture, working for a variety of global clients.

Kessler takes over the position held by Peter Amalfi, who plans to retire later this year.

“I want to thank Peter for his countless contributions to BJ’s since joining the company in 2001,” said Baldwin. “Peter played a leading role in building the physical and digital infrastructure that enabled the company to grow into a leading wholesale club. His leadership created the foundation for our transformation and his contributions will be felt for years to come.”

In a newly created role, Masood will drive the strategy and vision for the company’s e-commerce and omnichannel efforts.

Masood has broad experience in operations and digital initiatives and a record of building successful e-commerce programs at major retailers. Masood joins BJ’s from Dick’s Sporting Goods, where he was VP of customer innovation technology. At Dick’s, Masood was responsible for all digital platforms, enterprise architecture and the use of technology to improve the customer experience.