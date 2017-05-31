Godshall’s Quality Meats Named Independent Processor Of The Year

Godshall’s Quality Meats of Telford, Pennsylvania, has been named the Independent Processor of the Year for 2017 by The National Provisioner and will be featured as the cover story on the publication’s Independent Processor supplement in August. The award recognizes the best in American producers of meat and poultry.

Godshall’s was founded in 1945 and has been a family business for more than 70 years. The manufacturer produces a variety of products with healthier proteins and recipes as a specialty in both branded and private label offerings.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said CEO Mark Godshall. “This is an honor. We’re humbled that the editors thought that what makes us different, makes us worthy of this title.”

Some of those differences include the company’s fields of more than 4,000 solar modules, its exemplary record of cleanliness, an aggressive “zero landfill” recycling policy and, most recently, its program to become an employee-owned company.

Asked about his decision to make the company employee owned, Godshall said, “I saw this as the best way to preserve the way we do things, to keep what makes us successful in place, the polar opposite of companies whose employees fear succession. Beside which, I’ve always viewed these people who work so hard and share my passion as family.”

Innovation was another factor for the award.

Godshall’s COO Ron Godshall said, “We developed our flagship real meat, real wood smoked turkey bacon, but we’ve never stopped innovating, incrementally or exponentially. Several of our favorite projects are coming to fruition in 2017. We’re rolling out very uniquely flavored, all-natural meat snack lines, a gourmet line of uncured, thick cut, stacked, flavored pork bacons, recipe and salad focused flavored turkey bacon crumbles and spiced turkey breasts. Perhaps most popular, we’re making our Fully Cooked Turkey Bacon all natural, throwing out all the artificial preservatives, but keeping the price the same.”