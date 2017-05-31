Instacart Launches One-Hour Grocery Delivery In Hartford, Connecticut

Instacart has expanded into Hartford, Connecticut, to serve more than 428,000 households. New launches also are happening around Connecticut in Fairfield County.

The company has set a goal of launching in more than 100 new markets in 2017, with plans to serve 80 percent of American households by 2018.

“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Hartford area,” said Dave Schloss, Instacart GM. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Expansion into Hartford gives us an opportunity to expand service in the Connecticut market. We’re also excited to build a world-class shopper community, offering fun and flexible jobs for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”

Hartford residents in 57 zip codes now can order from their local retailers like Big Y, BJ’s, Petco, Costco, Price Rite and Whole Foods Market and have their groceries delivered straight to their doorsteps, often in as little as one hour.

Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart has scaled to more than 50 markets nationwide. A customer’s first delivery is free.