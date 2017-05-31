Massachusetts legislation that would increase the Commonwealth’s tobacco buying age to 21 years old has been gaining momentum in the state. The bill also would forbid healthcare companies from selling tobacco products and prohibit electronic cigarettes in workplaces.

Already, more than 140 Massachusetts localities have approved a higher tobacco buying age. Gov. Charlie Baker has said he would support an increase to 21 for tobacco purchases. In 2016, the Senate passed a similar bill, but the legislation stalled in the House.

Other states toying with raising the minimum tobacco buying age include Washington, Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Connecticut, Vermont, Florida, New York and North Carolina. Currently, only California and Hawaii have statewide restrictions on being 21 to buy tobacco, although about 200 other localities have raised the minimum tobacco purchase age above 18 years old.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are pushing for a tax on sugared soda.

The measure would have a tiered tax rate tied to sugar content per 12 ounces over 5g of sugar. Drinks with between 5 and 19g of sugar per 12 ounces would have a tax rate of 1 cent per ounce. Beverages with 20 or more grams of sugar per 12 ounces would have a tax rate of 2 cents per ounce. The Harvard School of Public Health predicted the tax could generate about $368 million in annual revenue.

“The goal of this legislation is to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks, replacing (them) with water and other healthier beverage choices, particularly among children and teenagers,” said State Sen. Jason Lewis, a sponsor of the measure.

“There are much better ways to fund programs important to our communities than a tax that threatens jobs, hurts our local businesses and hits working-class families the hardest,” according to the Massachusetts Beverage Association.

Baker doesn’t like the idea, either.

“I don’t think we should be raising taxes, and I’ve said that before, especially not a tax that basically hits low-income people a lot harder than it hits everybody else,” he said.