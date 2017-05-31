Star Ranch Angus Beef Launches Mealtime Matters Seasonal Promotion

Tyson Fresh Meats’ Star Ranch Angus beef brand is offering retailers marketing support with a promotion that will take place this summer through July and in the fall (September-November).

“Our Mealtime Matters promotion celebrates the special moments that happen around the dinner table,’” said Rick Janke, senior brand manager at Tyson Fresh Meats. “We want our branded Star Ranch Angus beef partners to be part of these moments by providing beef that consumers can depend on and sharing that message through our updated website.”

As part of the promotion, the brand says it is launching a new mobile-friendly website with easy-to-share recipes. The website and promotions showcase the brand’s attributes and focus on Star Ranch Angus beef being the “Champion of Mealtime Satisfaction.” Support materials with the promotion include coupons, apparel, signage, social media contests and giveaways—all delivered directly to retail partners nationwide.

For more information on the “Mealtime Matters” promotion or to explore the new website, visit StarRanchAngus.com. For business-to-business information on the Star Ranch Angus branded beef program, visit b2b.starranchangus.com.

Tyson Fresh Meats is the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods Inc.