Food City has appointed Barbara Thomas to the newly combined position of VP of training and front-end operations. Thomas brings more than 43 years of industry knowledge and experience to this role, including 37 years in training management and several years in front-end management.
Thomas began her retail career working as a cashier while attending high school. Upon obtaining her teaching degree from East Tennessee State University, she was hand selected to lead Food City’s new training program and named director of training. Thomas worked at length with each department to develop customized policy and procedure manuals. She and her team have since developed the company’s comprehensive computer-based training program, multiple training videos, customer service training programs, store manager and assistant store manager training programs, centralized training centers, food safety program, management training courses for corporate, store and departmental management associates, biennial leadership conference, comprehensive ECO program, Best Practice Committee, GED program and corporate intern program, as well as securing a number of external training courses for management associates. Thomas also served in the dual role of director of front-end operations early in her career.
“Barbara has a vast knowledge of not only our company, but the grocery industry as a whole. She is a fantastic leader and mentor for our associates, and we’re extremely excited that she has taken on this opportunity,” said Food City President & CEO Steven C. Smith.
Thomas’ new duties include the oversight of total front-end and training operations for the 134-store supermarket chain, which is based in Abingdon, Virginia.
Thomas is active within the community, assisting with a number of events, including Food City Family Race Night, United Way Celebrity Bagging, Santa Train project, Race to GED and Best Bagger competitions. She is a member of Women Grocers of America and the Food Marketing Institute’s Future Connect Committee. She received the 2000 YWCA Tribute to Women Award and was named the 2012 Women Grocers of America Woman of the Year.
Thomas received a bachelor’s degree in education from East Tennessee State University. She currently resides in Bristol, Virginia, and has one daughter, Carrie Thomas Owens, who also works for the company.
Hembree promoted to VP of traditional advertising
In related Food City news, the company has promoted Drew Hembree to VP of traditional marketing.
“Drew has grown up within our company, working in various roles throughout his career, and we’re extremely proud to be able to promote him to VP of traditional advertising. He has and will continue to do a fantastic job for our company,” said Smith.
Hembree joined the Food City team in 1998 while in high school, accepting a position as a courtesy clerk during the summer months. He continued to work for the company throughout high school and college, taking the opportunity to intern at the corporate level in both the merchandising and marketing departments. After college, Hembree completed the company’s year-long assistant manager training program, gaining the opportunity to learn from and work alongside a number of his mentors.
Throughout his career, Hembree has served in several key positions, including assistant store manager, social media manager, site analyst, category manager and director of advertising before this promotion. In his new role, Hembree’s responsibilities include production of weekly television, print and radio advertisements, store level signage and oversight of the company’s in-house print shop, in addition to a number of marketing support roles.
“I am excited to work with an amazing team of folks each day in an industry and region that I love. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to pursue my passion,” said Hembree.
Hembree is active within his community, serving on the board of directors for the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator and as a past member of the Abingdon Rotary Club. He is 2001 graduate of Abingdon High School and a 2005 graduate of Emory and Henry College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in mass communications.
Hembree currently resides in Abingdon with his wife Ashley and their two children, Addison and Jack.