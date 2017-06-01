Food City has appointed Barbara Thomas to the newly combined position of VP of training and front-end operations. Thomas brings more than 43 years of industry knowledge and experience to this role, including 37 years in training management and several years in front-end management.

Thomas began her retail career working as a cashier while attending high school. Upon obtaining her teaching degree from East Tennessee State University, she was hand selected to lead Food City’s new training program and named director of training. Thomas worked at length with each department to develop customized policy and procedure manuals. She and her team have since developed the company’s comprehensive computer-based training program, multiple training videos, customer service training programs, store manager and assistant store manager training programs, centralized training centers, food safety program, management training courses for corporate, store and departmental management associates, biennial leadership conference, comprehensive ECO program, Best Practice Committee, GED program and corporate intern program, as well as securing a number of external training courses for management associates. Thomas also served in the dual role of director of front-end operations early in her career.

“Barbara has a vast knowledge of not only our company, but the grocery industry as a whole. She is a fantastic leader and mentor for our associates, and we’re extremely excited that she has taken on this opportunity,” said Food City President & CEO Steven C. Smith.

Thomas’ new duties include the oversight of total front-end and training operations for the 134-store supermarket chain, which is based in Abingdon, Virginia.

Thomas is active within the community, assisting with a number of events, including Food City Family Race Night, United Way Celebrity Bagging, Santa Train project, Race to GED and Best Bagger competitions. She is a member of Women Grocers of America and the Food Marketing Institute’s Future Connect Committee. She received the 2000 YWCA Tribute to Women Award and was named the 2012 Women Grocers of America Woman of the Year.

Thomas received a bachelor’s degree in education from East Tennessee State University. She currently resides in Bristol, Virginia, and has one daughter, Carrie Thomas Owens, who also works for the company.

Hembree promoted to VP of traditional advertising

In related Food City news, the company has promoted Drew Hembree to VP of traditional marketing.