Food City Promotes Hembree To VP Of Traditional Advertising

“Drew has grown up within our company, working in various roles throughout his career, and we’re extremely proud to be able to promote him to VP of traditional advertising. He has and will continue to do a fantastic job for our company,” said Food City President & CEO Steve Smith.

Hembree joined the Food City team in 1998 while in high school, accepting a position as a courtesy clerk during the summer months. He continued to work for the company throughout high school and college, taking the opportunity to intern at the corporate level in both the merchandising and marketing departments. After college, Hembree completed the company’s year-long assistant manager training program, gaining the opportunity to learn from and work alongside a number of his mentors.

Throughout his career, Hembree has served in several key positions, including assistant store manager, social media manager, site analyst, category manager and director of advertising before this promotion. In his new role, Hembree’s responsibilities include production of weekly television, print and radio advertisements, store level signage and oversight of the company’s in-house print shop, in addition to a number of marketing support roles.

“I am excited to work with an amazing team of folks each day in an industry and region that I love. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to pursue my passion,” said Hembree.

Hembree is active within his community, serving on the board of directors for the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator and as a past member of the Abingdon Rotary Club. He is 2001 graduate of Abingdon High School and a 2005 graduate of Emory and Henry College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in mass communications.

Hembree currently resides in Abingdon, Virginia, with his wife Ashley and their two children, Addison and Jack.