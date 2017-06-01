Pruett’s Food Opening Four New Stores In Oklahoma

Pruett’s Food will open grocery stores in Ada, Durant, Holdenville and McAlester, Oklahoma. The additions bring the company’s total store count to 10, with locations in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

“We’re very excited to be opening stores in these towns,” said Ray Pruett, owner and president. “We’re really looking forward to serving the communities and making new friends.”

The stores formerly operated as Nichols Country Mart (McAlester) and Nichols Dollar Saver.

Pruett’s Food is a member of Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), the largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets in the U.S. As a member of AWG, Pruett’s is able to offer quality products along with low prices, and often buys products by the truckload, which is one key factor in its continued success.

“Our customers have made our growth possible, so we always strive to do right by them,” said Pruett, who is the grandson of founder Raymond Pruett. “They are our No. 1 priority, so when we find great deals, we like to pass those deals right along to them.”

Along with low prices, Pruett’s has an excellent reputation for fresh foods and has been nationally recognized for its award-winning produce departments. The company’s butchers custom-cut meat for shoppers, and its full-service delis specialize in hot meals and fresh salads. Pruett’s also caters special events and gatherings large or small.

Pruett’s, with headquarters in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, was expected to take over the day-to-day operations of the new stores by late May. The company also plans to significantly remodel the stores over the next 18 months to give customers the same modern shopping experience as the chain’s other locations.

With the addition of the four new stores, Pruett’s will employ about 600 people companywide. It offers paid vacations and holidays, health benefits and a 401(k) plan.

Pruett’s Food was started in 1946 in Copeville, Texas.