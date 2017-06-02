From food and drink to paper products, toiletries and medications, supermarkets provide the necessities in peoples’ lives. But grocers face cutthroat competition from Amazon, convenience stores and other retailers offering similar items for shoppers. Digital promotional outreach and omnichannel communications are imperative for food retailers’ success.

The recently released report, “2017 Promotional and Advertising Practices Study Among U.S. Grocery Retailers,” published by Aptaris and dunnhumby, compiled data from nearly 70 food retailers representing more than 4,600 stores across 34 states. The comprehensive study provides insights into grocers’ investments in digital promotional outreach.

Continued integration of technology into food retailing

Online recipes and a mobile-friendly site are offered by at least two-thirds of food retailers. Other features offered by at least one-third of grocers include online list building, digital coupons, digital promotions that are not matched in print, and blogs. The availability of online ordering, whether with click-and-collect or delivery, is growing but remains prevalent only among larger operators.

Food retailers mostly agree that grocery stores need an app (71 percent) instead of relying solely on a well-designed, mobile-enabled site (28 percent). The latter are mostly smaller grocery retailers that focus on website accessibility from smartphones and tablets rather than investing in an app.

Grocers who responded that they are “working on it,” are motivated by the fact that technology’s impact on promotions and advertising will only accelerate. One respondent said, “We’re ramping up online grocery starting with click-and-collect. The Walmart up the street just started, and we have to compete.”

Others struggle with the slow replacement of the print circular: “We need to do this at some point. Like everyone else, we’d love to move away from the circular, but right now, it’s our most successful tool.”

Social leads the areas of investment in the digital space

With many established and up-and-coming media vehicles, food retailers are the most likely to be making significant investments (defined as both time and money) into social media outreach. Few retailers are making significant efforts to produce their own videos, and opinions vary on whether to invest heavily or minimally in mobile.

Supermarkets with 50-plus stores are more likely to drive technology in their promotions and advertising. They also are more willing to make significant time and money investments.

List building and social media outreach are the two areas that the majority of grocers surveyed agreed to make significant or moderate investments. It is, however, no easy feat to acquire and maintain emails or other digital information. One respondent said, “We have a long way to go as the penetration is quite low. Can’t buy lists, so we have to prove ourselves for being relevant so shoppers find value in sharing their information.”

Several retailers cited the creation of loyalty platform as a way to drive digital engagement.

Here are some comments from food retailers about list building:

• We’ve been working on building our email list for years, just having an open conversation with our customers about what to expect with digital. Making honest and beneficial product choices for our consumer creates that trust.

• Relevant messaging is more important than frequency and helps build engagement.

• We’re cutting the circular by the end of calendar year 2017. So we have a massive push to get people on our digital platforms. Tying in with digital discounts that aren’t matched elsewhere seems to work the best.

• We remind shoppers throughout the trip (about our email list) from a callout in the circular to signs on the wall in the stores and messages on the receipt.

• We struggle with this, being in lower-income areas. Reward with promotional offerings/discounts seems to be the best way to drive sign up.

• We have signup campaigns where the cashiers ask customers to sign up with unique discounts.

• We don’t have a paper circular, so…wanting discounts, shoppers seem more willing to sign up.

Grocers also see their shopping engagement grow with relevant content. Here are some of their comments about how they grow engagement.

• Through our loyalty program and social media events.

• Primarily through Facebook. We have hired a third-party company to help us going forward.

• Several, including online messaging in circular; online-only promotions; loyalty program; messaging in-store to remind shoppers of all mobile, digital and social platforms.

• In-store events and contests/sweepstakes.

• Advertising on checkout screens and in-store signage.

• As an owner, we personally friend request everyone in our market area through neighborhood pages and then immediately invite them to our business page. This has been our most successful building technique. In my opinion, people like to know the owner of a local business and are more willing to follow their page if it’s personal rather than a contest submission. It also gives it a personal touch, which is in line with our overall service mission.

Grocers are keeping up with consumers and defending against competitors by investing in digital promotional outreach. They are driving technology into the shopping trip with mobile-friendly websites, online recipes, list-building capabilities and other tactics to stay top-of-mind with shoppers.

Source: The 2017 Promotional and Advertising Practices Study published by Aptaris and dunnhumby and conducted by 210 Analytics. This is the second in a four-part series (find part 1 here). To receive a free copy of the full results, email Rich Keiser at rkeiser@goaptaris.com.