New Meijer Format In Grand Rapids Will Be Called Bridge Street Market

Home Page Slider, Independent Store News, Midwest, Operations
Meijer-BridgeStMarket

In a nod to its neighborhood location and market format, Meijer says its planned grocery store on Grand Rapids’ West Side will be called Bridge Street Market. The store will be located near downtown on the corner of Bridge Street and Seward Avenue.

Meijer says Bridge Street Market is the first of its kind in the region and a unique retail model intended to deliver a convenient, fresh neighborhood grocery option for those who live, work and play in the area. The store will center on accessible fresh produce and full grocery offerings for the community.

Bridge Street Market will break ground and begin construction on June 26, with plans to open its doors, windows and produce stalls in early fall 2018.

The community grocery store will anchor a development spanning a city block located amidst the city’s current hub of collaboration and mixed-use development, and reside alongside apartments, a parking deck and an office and retail building. The mixed-use project, commenced with the deconstruction of the original buildings in May, clears the way for future development, according to Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer.

