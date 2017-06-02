ShopRite, American Bone Health Launch Calcium Challenge

ShopRite Supermarkets and American Bone Health have partnered to offer “The Calcium Challenge,” a free interactive event to educate shoppers about the health benefits of eating dairy and calcium-rich foods.

The Calcium Challenge will be hosted at select ShopRite supermarkets in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania during June, led by the grocer’s team of registered retail dietitians.

The Calcium Challenge will feature events such as trivia-based card games, product samples, handouts and coupons.

“While most people are aware that calcium is a mineral that makes our bones strong, many of our customers are unsure of exactly how much calcium they need to meet their daily suggested requirements,” says Stephanie Perez, RD, retail dietitian supervisor at ShopRite. “By hosting an in-store event such as The Calcium Challenge, we can work with American Bone Health to educate our shoppers about calcium’s benefits and inspire them to incorporate calcium-rich foods into their diets.”

In addition to American Bone Health, the event also is supported by Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Lactaid Brand and the American Dairy Association Northeast.

“When we speak with consumers, most of their questions are about calcium,” says Kathleen Cody, executive director of American Bone Health.

She reports that studies show that only about 25 percent of Americans meet their recommended daily allowance of calcium every day, and many shoppers are confused about where to find the best sources of calcium for themselves and their families.

“There is a real and pressing need to educate consumers about the importance of calcium,” Cody said. “We’re looking forward to working with ShopRite’s team of in-store dietitians to clearly convey the importance of enjoying calcium-rich foods and products in our diets.”