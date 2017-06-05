Dollar General Opens Basic Merchandise Store On Cape Cod

Dollar General opened a new store on June 3 in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, promising shoppers a “convenient new place to shop for everyday essentials at low prices.”

This is the first Dollar General store on Cape Cod.

The store carries a selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage, and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, SVP of real estate and store development for Dollar General, which is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

According to a January article in the Cape Cod Times, construction on the store at 446 Route 28 began in late 2016. Upon completion, the store is about 9,100 s.f., with 30 parking spaces, the paper said, citing town records. It employs eight to 10 people, company spokeswoman Crystal Ghassemi was quoted as saying.

The 2-acre site had been owned by Christy’s of Cape Cod, run by local politician and retailer Christy Mihos, but the land was the subject of foreclosure proceedings, the Times added.

Supporting education

Dollar General is a strong supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $127 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping nearly more than 7.9 million people take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

As of Feb. 3, Dollar General operated 13,320 stores in 43 states.