Hy-Vee Awards $156,000 To Fund Community Gardens

Hy-Vee recently awarded 156 One Step Garden Grants totaling $156,000 to community organizations and Hy-Vee stores as part of the Hy-Vee One Step program.

The $1,000 grants will be used to purchase seeds, plants, garden tools and food preservation equipment for community gardens. One Step Garden Grants are given to community gardens that teach those in need about health and nutrition through the process of planting, tending and harvesting their own fruits and vegetables.

Hy-Vee’s One Step program uses a portion of the proceeds from the sale of earth-friendly, everyday products to benefit local and worldwide charitable causes. The products include a 5-lb. bag of russet potatoes, shredded wheat cereal, paper towels, facial tissue, bath tissue, napkins and bottled water. Sales of One Step Russet Potatoes fund the One Step Garden Grants; for each bag a customer purchases, 5 cents goes toward funding the community garden grants.

“At Hy-Vee, we take pride in giving back to our communities,” said Brad Waller, Hy-Vee’s assistant VP of community relations. “With health and wellness being a major emphasis of our business, we believe funding gardens is a great way to educate our communities about healthy eating and growing their own produce. These One Step Garden Grants allow us to strengthen our commitment to improving the lives of those in need.”

Community groups and organizations applied online for the grants, and their applications were judged based on demonstrated participation of community stakeholders; consideration of challenges that come with maintaining a community garden; the integration of the garden into the community; and intended use of the garden’s produce.

With this year’s recipients included, Hy-Vee has awarded 740 garden grants since 2013. Overall, the One Step program has donated more than $1.3 million in product sales since its inception in 2011.

To see a complete list of 2017 recipients, go here.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 240 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $9.8 billion annually. It ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. It employs 84,000 people.