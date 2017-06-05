For Wakefern’s Lane, Reinvention Is Name Of The Game

Leading procurement, marketing, logistics and technology initiatives for Wakefern Food Corp. is Chris Lane, EVP.

His leadership ability at Wakefern is one reason why the New Jersey Food Council (NJFC) tapped Lane to give the keynote address at its 2017 Trade Relations Conference, scheduled for today, Tuesday, June 6, from 3-6 p.m. at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.

Lane began his career at CVS Health after graduating with a pharmacy degree from the University of the Sciences, College of Pharmacy in Philadelphia.

After eight years, he moved on to Duane Reade, a New York City-based pharmacy retail chain. He steadily climbed the ranks there, ultimately leaving to join Wakefern in 2003 as the company’s VP of pharmacy.

Through a series of promotions, Lane quickly expanded his responsibilities to include health and beauty care, grocery and commercial bakery. With each promotion, the up-and-comer was challenged to further master the grocery and retail sides of the business. After a promotion to SVP-product divisions, Lane was named as its EVP.

“The great opportunities I’ve had are a reflection of Wakefern’s culture,” Lane said. “Wakefern’s leadership is committed to developing its people—providing a broad range of experiences to help them succeed. We’re not afraid to give people opportunities when they deserve those opportunities. And as we say to our associates, ‘The rest is up to you.’

“The heartbeat of our business are the 50 families that own and operate the 300-plus stores that serve 8 million customers each year,” Lane added. “These are the entrepreneurs, the risk-takers, that have defined Wakefern’s lasting success.”

NJFC President Linda Doherty said, “We are delighted Chris Lane is giving our keynote address at our trade conference. Chris represents the future of the grocery business in the Northeast region, and his insights spotlight the direction and challenges food retailers face in today’s dynamic environment.”

Wakefern is the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the country and New Jersey’s largest private employer. It occupies more than 2.5 million s.f. of grocery and retail warehouse space. In its most recent fiscal year, Wakefern registered $16 billion in sales.

According to Lane, “Our 50 families (referencing the company’s owners) are grinding it out every day in this business. One of the unique things about Wakefern is that our owners keep us close to the customer, neighborhood by neighborhood, competitor by competitor.”