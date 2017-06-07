C&S, The Conservation Fund Mark Decade Of Tree Protection Partnership

C&S Wholesale Grocers and The Conservation Fund are marking a decade-long partnership to address climate change and habitat loss by protecting and restoring America’s forests.

To commemorate this milestone, C&S is donating to The Conservation Fund’s Working Forest Fund to protect working forests in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. This donation will offset the approximately 20,000 wood pallets used to transport and store the food and goods C&S distributes to its customers.

With support from partners including C&S, The Conservation Fund is protecting some of the most at-risk and ecologically significant forestlands by providing capital to purchase threatened forestland.

“We’re proud to be among the supporters of The Conservation Fund, one of the nation’s most respected and effective environmental organizations,” said Richard Cohen, C&S chairman and CEO. “Working together to plant trees and protect working forests is part of our aim to be a more sustainable enterprise. Our partnership with them enhances our investments in recycling, energy efficiency, and logistics technology.”

Larry Selzer, The Conservation Fund’s president and CEO, said, “C&S Wholesale Grocers is a proven leader in innovation and sustainability. Our nation’s conservation challenges can only be solved by bringing leading companies and environmental groups together. We are honored to have been a partner for the past decade with C&S Wholesale Grocers to conserve our natural resources and build stronger communities—now and in the future.”

According to the National Wood Pallet and Container Association, there are more than 1.8 billion pallets in service in the U.S. each day, and millions more are used to ship goods internationally. An estimated 45 million acres of working forest are at risk of development and fragmentation over the next 15 years.

C&S has also worked with The Conservation Fund each year to measure the carbon footprint of its corporate headquarters buildings, several of its distribution centers and the estimated round-trip commute of its employees. The Fund plants native trees in wildlife refuges across the country to offset the carbon emissions. Over time, these trees will trap carbon dioxide, filter pollutants from waterways and provide habitat for a variety of wildlife species.

Since 2005, C&S has contributed to the planting of nearly 100,000 trees across more than 250 acres in six national wildlife refuges in states where the company has operations and employees, including California, Louisiana and Texas. These trees will trap an estimated 75,000 tons of carbon emissions as they mature. Donations have also contributed toward the protection and sustainable management of redwood forests in Northern California.

Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, the company now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

The Conservation Fund has worked in all 50 states since 1985 to protect more than 7.8 million acres of land.