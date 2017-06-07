Giant-Landover Launches Expanded Fuel Rewards Program

Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, has expanded its Gas Rewards program, enabling shoppers to earn fuel savings from participating retailers in addition to points earned through Giant purchases.

As of June 5, customers gained the opportunity to earn additional cents off per gallon from Shell and other retailers that participate in the Fuel Rewards program. Combined fuel savings can be redeemed at Giant and participating Shell stations. Fuel savings can be earned by shopping online, dining out, booking travel and other activities. For a complete list of participating retailers, customers can visit fuelrewards.com.

Through Giant’s current Gas Rewards program, cardholders can save on fuel at Giant and/or participating Shell gas stations, saving up to $1.50 per gallon.

Through the new Fuel Rewards Program, cardholders can earn and redeem both Fuel Rewards savings and Giant Gas Rewards for fuel discounts that can exceed $1.50 per gallon. Fuel savings earned through both programs are valid for a one-time use and limited to 20 gallons of fuel per purchase per vehicle.

Also starting June 5, new and current Fuel Rewards members began automatically being awarded Instant Gold Status, a loyalty tier that allows them to save at least 5 cents per gallon on every fillup, up to 20 gallons, with any grade of Shell fuel.

“Customers love our Gas Rewards program and our relationship with Shell, so we are thrilled to expand the program to provide even more savings,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Landover. “We are always looking for new ways to help our customers save money and with this new offering, they will now see more savings at their local gas stations.”

Customers can redeem their combined savings at Giant gas stations and participating Shell-branded stations by swiping their Giant card or by entering the telephone number associated with their account.