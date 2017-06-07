Heineken, Molson Coors Sign Import Pact For Sol Beer In U.S.

Heineken and Molson Coors Brewing Co. have signed a 10-year import agreement whereby Molson Coors will import, market and distribute the Sol brand of beer in the U.S. through its MillerCoors division beginning this fall. Sol will continue to be brewed in Mexico.

For MillerCoors, the agreement adds an authentic Mexican beer to its portfolio. Combining Sol’s brand equity with MillerCoors’ sales, marketing and distribution capability and established nationwide distribution network, officials are optimistic for significant short- and long-term development opportunities.

For Heineken, the agreement allows for greater focus and additional investments with its current Mexican portfolio, led by Tecate and Dos Equis—two fast-growing Mexican beers in North America.

Marc Busain, president of Heineken Americas, noted, “As far as Mexican beers go, Heineken USA is fantastically positioned with two strong brands in Dos Equis and Tecate. This effort helps focus our current portfolio, while accelerating Sol in the short and long-term.”

Mark Hunter, president and CEO of Molson Coors, added, “Given the steady growth of the Mexican import segment in the U.S. over the past few years, the addition of Sol represents a key addition to our portfolio. We are excited to be offering consumers even greater choice with the addition of Sol, and are confident we can grow the beer based on the brand’s strong equity and the added reach of MillerCoors’ national distribution network. This agreement clearly demonstrates the added speed and flexibility that comes with being the single owner of the US business, which allows us to quickly capitalize on strategic opportunities like this.”

Sol was established in 1899 and officially entered the global Heineken portfolio following its acquisition of the Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery in 2010. Upon completion of the 10-year term, Heineken will have the opportunity to reacquire the import rights and responsibilities for Sol.