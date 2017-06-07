North Dakota Baker Wins IDDBA’s Annual Cake Challenge

Katie Knowles, a baker from Marketplace Food and Drug in Minot, North Dakota, has won the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) 22nd Annual Cake Decorating Challenge. The contest was held at IDDBA 17 in Anaheim, California, June 4-6.

Second place went to Meghan Rolls of Harps Food Stores in Springdale, Arkansas. Jay Ward, “Cars” creative director from Pixar Animation Studios, presented Rolls with the Disney/Pixar Award of Excellence.

Third-place winner was Kassie Mather of Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Each year, there are three phases to the competition. Each contestant decorates enough cakes to fill one multi-level, 8-ft. bakery case; decorates a themed cake; and decorates a tiered wedding cake.

The judges were: Mark Bastian, Dawn Food Products, and Dustin Humpherys, Maplehurst Bakeries.

Attendees were invited to vote each day of the show for their favorite decorator for the People’s Choice Award. Winners are:

• Sunday: Kassie Mather

• Monday: Katie Knowles

• Tuesday: Kassie Mather

Show again a success

IDDBA 2017 drew 10,280 attendees from 30 countries, and the sold-out expo consisted of 2,048 booths representing 825 companies. Attendees included qualified buyers, merchandisers, executives, food manufacturers, brokers, distributors and other industry professionals.

This year’s educational sessions offered insights into the food industry, the economy, the consumer and current trends, according to IDDBA. The speaker lineup included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Molly Fletcher, Jim Belushi and The Board of Comedy, Eric Chester, Doug Rauch, Giada De Laurentiis, Eddie Yoon, Jim Donald, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, IDDBA Chairman of the Board Jewel Hunt and IDDBA President and CEO Mike Eardley.

Hunt presented the Chairman’s Award to Dennis Clark, group VP of marketing and merchandising support at Albertsons Cos. This award recognizes distinguished service or contribution to the industry and honors those who have led with vision and dedication.

New this year

New to the show this year was Show and Sell Express. This area, as IDDBA described it, offered ideas to engage with on-the-go shoppers and creative ideas for merchandising fresh concepts in the convenience store format. It featured a milkshake vending machine and ways to enhance the customer’s convenience store experience.

Another new show element was Expert Neighborhood, which gave attendees the opportunity to meet with industry experts and professionals one-on-one. Experts included former CEOs, company founders and principles, authors, consultants and Food & Drug Administration (FDA) employees. They talked with attendees about everything from regulations and menu calorie labeling to innovation and profitability.

Other highlights

The New Product Showcase again allowed exhibitors the opportunity to put their products in this special display.

“With 225 shelves of products, attendees got an all-encompassing look at the newest and latest cutting-edge products, packaging and services,” IDDBA says.

Show and Sell showcased an interactive marketplace of merchandising ideas, demonstrations, education and retail concepts designed to energize stores and engage shoppers. Trends and research were depicted through displays using real products from show sponsors. Leading up to the show, teams of dedicated volunteers donated countless hours to create the merchandising concepts displayed throughout Show and Sell.

Show and Sell had everything from demos on charcuterie, cheese and olives to grocerant-style areas where attendees could order food and have it delivered to their table. There was a 4-ft. Lightning McQueen cake with a scene from his movie that evolved over the course of the show. It also featured a cheese pub with different pairings and chefs offering techniques and samples during demonstrations. The Show and Sell Workshop offered live demonstrations of cooking and various techniques by celebrity chefs, and Show and Sell teams and interactive presentations by current industry professionals.

The Cake Decorating Challenge also took place inside the Show and Sell space.

IDDBA 2018 is scheduled for June 10-12 in New Orleans; see scenes from the 2017 gathering below.