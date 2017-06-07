King Kullen Grows Its ‘Shop OnLine’ Delivery Service

King Kullen recently expanded its Shop OnLine delivery service to now offer online grocery shopping with delivery to nearly all of Nassau County, many parts of Suffolk County and select areas of Queens, New York.

In addition, grocery order pickup service is available at the Bay Shore, Bridgehampton, Garden City Park and Island Park store locations.

Under the Shop OnLine program, trained personal shoppers choose perishables and grocery items for online customers. This personalized service now is available to customers in many parts of Long Island and several neighborhoods in Queens.

King Kullen’s Shop OnLine allows customers to place a grocery order as far out as two weeks, or with as little as four hours’ notice.

In other delivery news, King Kullen again is delivering to Fire Island communities. Beach customers can shop for items they need, select a delivery time slot and pick groceries up from the dock of the community where they are staying.

King Kullen delivers to the Bay Shore, Patchogue and Sayville Ferries. Fire Island orders to be delivered Tuesday through Sunday must be placed by noon the day before delivery. Fire Island orders to be delivered on Monday must be placed by noon the Saturday before delivery.

Headquartered in Bethpage, New York, King Kullen Grocery Co. operates 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores across Long Island. In addition to traditional grocery, King Kullen features a large catering and prepared foods department, freshly-baked breads and sweets, and healthy and organic areas. Many stores offer pharmacies as well.