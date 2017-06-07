Macey’s Tests App That Allows Shoppers To Skip Checkout

Select Macey’s stores in Utah have begun offering their shoppers the ability to check out with their phone. The five test stores are in Lehi, Orem, Provo, Spanish Fork and Pleasant Grove, all in Utah County.

The stores partnered with the Skip Checkout app, which allows guests to scan their items as they place them in the cart and quickly pay—bypassing the traditional checkout line.

“We’re excited to offer Skip Checkout and know that it will make shopping at Macey’s even happier,” said Ashlee Johnstun, customer relations manager. “It’s going to save time and free up the team to better serve our guests.”

To use Skip Checkout, guests download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store and set up a free account. At their participating Macey’s store, shoppers scan their items as they place them in the cart. Once they complete their shopping, they pay directly from their phone using a linked debit or credit card, Apple Pay or Android Pay and exit through the Skip Checkout lane, where they can bag their groceries.

Macey’s says the new service is part of its commitment to create a “Happy Shopping” experience. The retailer also offers Macey’s Anywhere—online shopping and curbside pickup—at all 12 stores in northern Utah.

In 1947, Walt Macey and Dale A. Jones started the “Save-A-Nickle-Market” in Rose Park, Utah. Macey’s says it has grown into a multi-store chain by “providing personalized old-fashioned service.” Macey’s stores offer a made-from-scratch in-store bakery, delicatessen, full-service grocery, meat, produce and non-foods department.

Healthy food sampling at Tooele store this weekend

On Saturday, June 10, shoppers will have the opportunity to sample healthy food and snacks at the Tooele Macey’s, located at 972 N. Main.

As part of its monthly food sampling at the Tooele store, Live Fit Tooele County will be sampling a Dole salad kit from 10 a.m.-noon.