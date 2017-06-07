RDBA Names Healthy Path Markets’ Dietitian Its RD Of The Year

Marisa Santiago, RD, LND, EDPR, considered the first on-staff retail dietitian in Puerto Rico for Healthy Path Markets, has been named Retail Dietitian of the Year by the Retail Dietitians Business Alliance (RDBA).

The alliance says this award recognizes a retail dietitian who shows leadership in utilizing business skills and industry knowledge to positively impact consumer behavior change through the retail sector.

Phil Lempert, president and CEO of RDBA, said of the winner: “Marisa was able to create and implement a winning strategy that includes education, marketing messages, community partnerships and innovative priced-right products to reach a broad base. Her top-down and bottom-up innovative approach is serving her community and truly making a difference. We congratulate Marisa on her accomplishments and recognize her as an industry leader.”

Santiago has created four key programs for Healthy Path Markets: in-store events; community events; the Dietetic Internship Practice Center; and the product development team.

In addition to in-store health and wellness booths and attending community health fairs, Santiago created a partnership with one of the largest schools for dietitians in Puerto Rico, where currently more than 20 students have participated in weeklong programs as dietetic interns learning about being a retail dietitian.

As part of the product development team, Santiago has helped launch 10 new products in the past year, with 20 more scheduled. And working directly with the purchasing department, the “Dietitian’s Pick” brand was created and is used monthly to highlight Healthy Shopper’s products that are easily incorporated into a balanced diet.

According to Santiago, “Balancing the business requirements with the investment requirements needed to break new markets while communicating (with) and educating our community is a daily challenge that I find incredibly rewarding. Retail dietitians make an impact on health and wellness at a grassroots level and this award recognizes not only my efforts but the entire HPM team’s professionalism and vision: by turning our stores into an interactive dietary resource where customers have access to evidence-based nutrition information.”

Santiago says RDBA has been a great source for career information and networking.

“Being an in-store dietitian and being part of the various teams that create products, social media, budgets and more, RDBA provides me access to information and other RDs so we can share ideas,” she says.

Santiago has a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Puerto Rico, Cayey, and a bachelor of science degree in clinical nutrition/nutritionist from the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Founded in 2012, RDBA is the professional group to the more than 600 retail registered dietitians throughout the U.S. that most often work in supermarkets. RDBA offers retail business education programs for registered dietitians to help them better understand the business of retail including trends, merchandising, working with suppliers, and more. In addition to online and in-person training at key events, RDBA offers opportunities through its newsletter, website, and special events for the community of retailers and dietitians to share information.

RDBA sponsors include Benecol, Florida Department of Citrus, House Foods, Kellogg, Monsanto, The Mushroom Council, National Pork Board, National Turkey Federation, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Southern Gardens Citrus, StarKist, Stemilt and Vestcom.