Smithfield Unveils Its First-Ever Spanish Website With Star Chef Recipes

Smithfield said June 7 that it has launched SaborSmithfield.com, its first-ever multimedia Spanish-language website highlighting a series of partnerships with renowned Latino chefs across the country.

To celebrate the launch, the meat company partnered with James Beard Award winner and Latin-American Chef Jose Garces, who created recipes featuring Smithfield Fresh Pork.

SaborSmithfield, which translates to “flavor, savor or taste” Smithfield, was created to serve as a resource for Spanish-speaking consumers to learn more about the Smithfield brand, educate themselves on the different cuts of pork, and to explore easy-to-prepare recipes, the company says.

A Philadelphia restaurateur, Garces is the 2009 recipient of the James Beard Foundation “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” award and winner of Food Network’s “The Next Iron Chef.”

According to Smithfield, Garces combined his culinary expertise and Hispanic roots to create twists on traditional Latin dishes, while highlighting the flavor of Smithfield Fresh Pork.

“We are honored to expand our partnership with Jose Garces to bring restaurant-quality fresh pork recipes to Hispanic homes across the country, and offer a variety of delicious and easy to cook recipes in our new Spanish-language website,” said Dedra Berg, senior director of fresh pork marketing for Smithfield Foods in Smithfield, Virginia. “Our partner chefs like Chef Garces know the importance of using the best quality ingredients in their dishes, and that is why they select Smithfield Fresh Pork in their kitchens.”

“Pork is a staple in Hispanic households and in many traditional dishes,” said Garces. “I’m thrilled to share with the Latino community three of my favorite and easy-to-cook recipes featuring Smithfield Fresh Pork.”

His recipes include Tacos al Pastor with Red Beans and Oaxaca Cheese Cornbread; Grilled Pork Chops with Cognac Butter, Mustard Aioli and Mushrooms; and Provoleta Stuffed Pork Chops with Chimichurri & Brussels Sprouts with Chestnut Cream.

About Smithfield

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. The company was founded in 1936, establishing the town of Smithfield as the “Ham Capital of the World.” Smithfield’s product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts. It services retail, foodservice and deli channels across the U.S. and 30 countries abroad.