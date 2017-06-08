Albertsons Cos. has pledged its support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, known as the “Oceans Goal.” SDG sets international targets to “conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.”

Albertsons also announced that it has joined the Seafood Task Force, an international multi-stakeholder alliance tackling human rights and environmental issues in seafood supply chains.

The company says the announcements are part of its ongoing commitment to being a leader in sustainability and socially responsible seafood sourcing.

“We recognize that the well-being of people and the sustainability of our oceans are interdependent,” said Buster Houston, director of seafood at Albertsons Cos. “As one of the largest U.S. retailers of seafood, we are committed to protecting the world’s oceans so they can remain a bountiful natural resource that contributes to global food security, the livelihoods of hard-working fishermen and the global economy.”

The United Nations’ SDG 14 Oceans Goal is part of 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a set of time-bound international development objectives aimed at poverty elimination, environmental stability and global peace.

In accordance with its commitment to the SDG 14 Oceans Goal, Albertsons signed on to a group pledge committing to social responsibility in global fisheries and aquaculture. The company is one of the few companies—and the largest supermarket—to sign on to the pledge.

A key part of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals is combatting human rights violations and forced labor in many of the world’s core industries, including fishing. The Seafood Task Force was formed to address issues of forced labor, illegal fishing and human trafficking in Thailand’s seafood supply chains. Comprised of a diverse group of stakeholders, including retailers, suppliers, NGOs and major Thai processors and feed companies, the Seafood Task Force is reforming the seafood sector by improving oversight in seafood supply chains. While the focus is currently in Thailand, the systems developed by the task force will serve as a model for global supply chains.

“We at FishWise are thrilled that Albertsons Cos. has joined the Seafood Task Force,” said Retail Division Director Ashley Greenley of FishWise, a seafood sustainability nonprofit that partners with Albertsons Cos. “This is a real opportunity for Albertsons Cos. to play a substantive role in enacting positive social and environmental change, not just in Thailand, but in the world’s seafood supply chains.”

In the last year, Albertsons established a new Responsible Seafood Policy and set a goal that 100 percent of the top wild and farmed seafood products sold at its stores will meet the high standards set forth in policy.

The company also expanded on its commitment to selling Fair Trade products, which are responsibly sourced and protect the fundamental human rights of workers who farm or produce the product. Albertsons was the first retailer to carry Fair Trade tuna, and this year became the first major retailer to carry Fair Trade sea scallops.

Oregon Albertsons pharmacies now can bill Medicaid for contraceptive consults

Select Albertsons Cos. pharmacies in Oregon now can bill the state’s Medicaid plans for a hormonal contraception consultation service fee, and was the first in the nation to successfully complete the process for a patient.

Following the implementation of Oregon House Bill 2879, which allows anyone 18 years and older to receive birth control prescribed by a pharmacist, Albertsons, in partnership with Oregon State University, worked to develop the processes that now allow Oregon pharmacists to be paid by Medicaid for the consultation service fee when prescribing birth control, eliminating the fee for the Medicaid patient.

“Oregon was the first in the nation to implement a law that gave women access to hormonal contraceptives through their local pharmacy,” said Mark Panzer, SVP Albertsons Cos. pharmacy health and wellness. “We are excited to be at the forefront with them to broaden patient access to health care services, decrease financial barriers and add to ways that community pharmacists can directly and conveniently provide care for customers through the pharmacy.”

No appointment is needed for obtaining hormonal contraceptives through a pharmacist. The patient completes a self-assessment questionnaire and meets with the pharmacist in a private area. If the patient’s self-assessment information and blood pressure are acceptable, the pharmacist creates the written prescription, counsels the patient and dispenses the medication in pill, patch, ring or depo form, depending on state law. The process takes about 15 minutes.

The process for billing consists of two transactions: one for the medication and another for the consultation service fee. Insurance already covers the cost of birth control medication. The pharmacist consultation service fee, which is now covered by Medicaid, is reimbursed at the same rate as medical doctors, doctors of osteopathy, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. If a patient does not have insurance, she has the option to pay cash for the consultation service and can discuss with the pharmacist what low-cost contraceptive choices are available to her.

Limitations to women obtaining hormonal birth control directly from a pharmacist may include high blood pressure, certain health conditions and contraindications to the hormonal contraceptive therapy.

For qualified women, hormonal contraceptives can be obtained in most Safeway or Albertsons pharmacies in Oregon.