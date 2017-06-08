Amazon Will Open 10th Florida Fulfillment Center In Miami

Amazon.com plans to locate an 800,000-s.f. fulfillment center in Miami, Florida. Amazon says the new center will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs, adding to the 4,000 the online retailer has added in Florida since first entering the state in 2013.

Two new fulfillment centers are planned for Jacksonville, and with this new facility, the company’s presence will increase to 10 locations, including fulfillment and sortation centers and Prime Now hubs. The new fulfillment center will bring Amazon’s workforce in The Sunshine State to more than 7,500.

“Florida has been a bright spot for Amazon operations with its dedicated and talented workforce who have found great, full-time opportunities with us,” said Akash Chauhan, VP of North America Operations. “This new fulfillment center will join a sortation center and Prime Now hub in the area and we look forward to deepening our ties in the Miami-Dade community.”

The new Amazon fulfillment center will be located at The Carrie Meek International Business Park. It is the first public/private partnership of its kind in South Florida, Amazon says, because it will not only create jobs through the development, but also will prepare and assist area residents in getting new jobs through training provided by The Carrie Meek Foundation.

Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. The facility will feature Amazon Robotics that will assist employees in fulfilling customer orders.

“I am proud that Amazon has committed to continue investing and creating opportunities across Florida,” said Gov. Rick Scott. “This facility will create thousands of new jobs and is great news for families in Opa-locka. This announcement is further evidence of the important role of Enterprise Florida and local economic development agencies, and I look forward to seeing Amazon’s ongoing success throughout our state.”