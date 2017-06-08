The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) will honor Bob Mariano, the former chairman, president and CEO of Roundy’s Inc., with its GMA Hall of Achievement Award in September.

The Hall of Achievement Award, GMA’s highest honor, recognizes the service and extraordinary contributions of distinguished food, beverage and consumer packaged goods industry leaders. Mariano will be presented with the award at GMA’s Leadership Forum in September at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

“Bob Mariano is the consummate merchant whose uncanny ability to listen to and understand his shoppers makes him a true icon in the industry,” said Pamela G. Bailey, president and CEO of GMA. “He is a true industry leader who always had time for his people and suppliers. Bob Mariano understood the importance of building strong ties to the community and appointed his wife, Nina, to spearhead those efforts. GMA will be honored to present him with our 2017 Hall of Achievement Award.”

Mariano began his career in the grocery industry in 1967 working as a part-time deli clerk at Dominick’s Finer Foods, and held roles of increasing responsibility before being named president and CEO of Dominick’s in 1995.

In 2002, Mariano took on leadership of Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc., a Midwest grocery retailer in Wisconsin and Illinois. Under his leadership, the supermarket opened the first location under the Mariano’s banner in 2010 in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago. These supermarkets brought a new model to the rapidly changing grocery landscape in Chicago as a relatively affordable version of an upscale grocer with a focus on in-store restaurants and prepared foods.

Mariano’s strong commitment to the community led to the establishment in 2003 of the Roundy’s Foundation, which has given more than $14 million to organizations addressing hunger relief and families in crisis due to domestic abuse.

In December, 2015, Roundy’s merged with The Kroger Co. of Cincinnati, and Mariano led the integration of the two companies. He retired in September 2016, and at the request of The Kroger Co. is serving as a strategic adviser for two years

His work and achievements have earned him a number of awards and honors, including the Ben Franklin Award from the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation in 2009 for his commitment to literacy, the 2008 Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans in Chicago, the inaugural IBEW Chicagoland Business Person of the Year award in 2014, the Community Leadership Award from the Simon Wiesenthal Center Midwest Region in 2015 and the 2016 Equality Illinois Business Leadership Award.

Mariano previously was a member of the board of directors of the Food Marketing Institute and previously served on the Rush University Medical Center board of directors in Chicago, the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business Advisory Council and Chicago Community Trust.

Mariano holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor of science in biology from the University of Illinois-Chicago. In 2015, he received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from DePaul University.