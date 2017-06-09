Natural Grocers Opening Fifth Iowa Store June 21

Natural Grocers will open its fifth store in Iowa on June 21. The 15,000 s.f. store is located in Iowa City at 1404 South Gilbert Street.

The first 100 people to shop at the new Iowa City store will receive a free Natural Grocers “goody bag.”

Other opening day offerings include vendor demonstrations, an ice cream social with dairy-free options available and samples of gluten-free muffins.

The chain also is offering a $1.99 for any dozen eggs deal during June. Natural Grocers sells only 100% free-range eggs or better, as well as 100% USDA Certified Organic produce and its “Always Affordable” organic and natural products.

The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small market environment. The new Iowa City store also will feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 138 stores in 19 states.