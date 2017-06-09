More than 150 Stater Bros. employees, friends, suppliers and representatives from Operation Community Cares (OCC), an organization that supports U.S. troops, prepared more than 1,000 care packages for local military members serving overseas.

The pack event took place June 3 on the campus of Stater Bros. Corporate Offices and Distribution Center in San Bernardino, California.

“We at OCC are so excited to work together with Stater Bros Charities to continue the mission to boost morale for our men and women overseas. The feedback we continue to get has been overwhelming as to how much a care package can do,” said OCC Founder and President Ryan Orr. “To think some simple items, sent with love, can lift spirits and bring smiles. We are told it saves lives. God bless Stater Bros. and all they do for our community.”

“The Stater ‘Family’ is grateful to our supplier friends—Frito-Lay, Hershey, General Mills, Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Mondelez International—who donated product for this event,” said Pete Van Helden, president and CEO of Stater Bros. Markets. “Stater Bros. has a long-standing commitment of unwavering support for our country’s veterans and service members, and I can’t think of a better way to show that support than by preparing and sending care packages from the Heartland for our local military members to let them know we’re thinking of them and praying that they come home safe—and come home soon.”

The care packages are sent to local service men and women currently deployed. In addition, a total shipment of 500 care packages is being sent to two U.S. 7th Fleet Aircraft Carriers, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan.