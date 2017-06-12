Aldi Ups Expansion Goal, Plans To Operate 2,500 U.S. Stores By 2022

As fellow European grocer Lidl prepares to make its U.S. debut this week, Aldi on Monday announced plans to build on its growth strategy and $1.6 billion program to remodel 1,300 stores by 2020. The additional plans call for a $3.4 billion capital investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. With this growth, Aldi says it will be the third-largest grocery store by count in the U.S. and serve 100 million customers per month.

“In a turbulent retail environment, Aldi is bucking the trend plaguing many retailers by accelerating its growth of new stores with a total capital investment of $5 billion in new and remodeled stores over the next five years. Named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers, Aldi will add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices with industry-leading compensation and generous benefits packages,” according to a company press release.

Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said, “We pioneered a grocery model built around value, convenience, quality and selection, and now Aldi is one of America’s favorite and fastest growing retailers. We’re growing at a time when other retailers are struggling. We are giving our customers what they want, which is more organic produce, antibiotic-free meats and fresh healthier options across the store, all at unmatched prices up to 50 percent lower than traditional grocery stores.”

Aldi says it has continued to evolve its selection of products to include more fresh foods, gluten-free options and award-winning products throughout the store. The grocer, a sister company to Trader Joe’s, says it also continues to increase its offering of fresh and sustainable seafood, specialty wines and cheeses, organic items from its SimplyNature line, and Little Journey baby products. Aldi says it was the first grocery store to offer all of its exclusive products free of certified synthetic colors, added trans fat and added MSG.

“We have passionate fans who know Aldi offers a smarter way to feed their families in a modern, convenient and easy-to-shop environment,” Hart said. “If you’ve never shopped with us, we invite you to come in and discover the Aldi that millions already know and love.”

Aldi currently operates more than 1,600 U.S. stores in 35 states.