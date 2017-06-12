The Country Hen of Hubbardston, Massachusetts, recently hosted a delegation from Russia interested in organic certification and agricultural markets. Spencer Gale of the International Center of Worcester, Massachusetts, who coordinates professional development programs for visiting foreign leaders, organized the trip.

Bob Beauregard, Country Hen’s GM, provided guests with a tour of the main farm, processing plant and feed mill and showed off the company’s expansion and renewable energy solar project.

“The Country Hen was honored to be asked to host this event as a leader in organic agriculture, sustainability and innovation,” said Brandy Gamoning, marketing manager for The Country Hen. “We truly enjoyed the beneficial exchange of ideas that naturally precipitates from the collaboration of colleagues in this setting.”

The company’s mission is producing eggs that are healthier for humans in a manner that promotes the well-being of the hens. The farm offers sunlit, cage-free barns and outdoor porch access as well as organic, non-GMO feed milled at the farm.