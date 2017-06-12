Ferrero International Buys Fannie May Confections

Ferrero International of Europe’s Luxembourg has completed the acquisition of Fannie May Confections Brands and the Harry London chocolate brands from 1-800-FLOWERS.com Inc.

The acquisition includes all operations of Fannie May, together with the manufacturing facility in Ohio and two warehouse and distribution facilities, located in Ohio and Illinois.

Fannie May will operate as a standalone entity under the Ferrero Group, with support from Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. as needed. At the same time, Ferrero U.S.A. will maintain its headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey, and its assembly and packaging facility in Somerset, New Jersey.

Ferrero began in the town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946.