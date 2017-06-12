Ocean State Job Lot Makes Forbes List Of Best Midsize Employers

For the first time, Forbes Magazine has named Ocean State Job Lot of Rhode Island, a closeout retailer selling dry grocery and kitchen pantry items, as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Job Lot is ranked No. 112 out of 300 midsize companies (with 1,000-5,000 employees) on the 2017 list.

Founded in 1977, Ocean State Job Lot is a privately held retail chain with 126 stores in New England, New York and New Jersey. It has approximately 4,500 employees and its annual sales exceed $700 million.

“As we approach our 40th anniversary, we’ve learned over the years that you cannot be a great company without great people,” said Marc Perlman, CEO of Ocean State Job Lot. “Being an employer of choice is not an easy thing to do and takes continuous improvement. We recognize our obligation to create opportunities for people to move up the ladder and grow while treating each other with respect. On behalf of our ownership team, we thank every associate for their hard work and commitment to making our company a fun, challenging and welcoming ‘Best’ place to work.”

Forbes compiled its America’s Best Employers list based on results of an independent online survey conducted by research firm Statistica. More than 30,000 American employees working for mid-size and large companies in various industries with at least 1,000 employees were asked if they would recommend their employer to friends or family.

Respondents were consulted anonymously, which allowed them to express their opinions about various work factors such as pay, avenues to advancement and pride in service or products the company provides.

“Our customer service initiatives evolved into a program to improve all of our relationships within our company,” said Bob Selle, chief human resources officer for Ocean State Job Lot. “Having the best associates in retail helped us earn this national recognition. In addition, our charitable foundation efforts contribute to the feeling of shared purpose and teamwork within the company and are a great source of pride. Together, we celebrate this distinctive accomplishment.”

Ocean State Job Lot sells brand name, first-quality merchandise at closeout prices. Shoppers can find an a variety of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (gardening, patio, pool and beach supply, holiday), and kitchen pantry staples at reduced prices.