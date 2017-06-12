QuickChek Corp. will raise funds to help support post-9/11 service members and their families through an in-store donation program.

Store customers are invited to purchase paper dog tags for $1 at any of the company’s 149 convenience store locations in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area through July 15. Proceeds will benefit Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for post-9/11 service members, their families and families of the fallen who have suffered physical and psychological wounds in the line of duty.

QuickChek raised more than $163,000 during the campaign last year. All of the funds raised will stay in local areas to help support local veterans.

Since 2014, the Whitehouse Station, New Jersey-based chain has raised more than $330,000 for Hope For The Warriors and its programs through this in-store promotion, a charity golf outing and the Long Island Run For The Warriors.

Each paper dog tag that is purchased will be signed and posted on the walls of each of the company’s stores in New Jersey, New York’s Hudson Valley and Long Island in support of the service members and their families.

“It’s a great honor to receive the continued support of QuickChek and its employees and customers for the fourth year in a row,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors. “There is a strong military tie in New Jersey and New York, and we are proud to assist veterans, service members and military families here and across the country.”